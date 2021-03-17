Left Menu

Official: Wisconsin food warehouse worker kills 2 co-workers

17-03-2021
A worker at a supermarket distribution centre near Milwaukee shot and killed two co-workers, a union official said Wednesday.

The shootings happened Tuesday night in different locations inside the Roundy's distribution centre in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles (48 km) west of Milwaukee, said Thomas Bennett, secretary-treasurer of General Teamsters Local Union No. 200. He said all three men were in their 40s.

Oconomowoc police said the suspect's vehicle was spotted in Milwaukee after the attack and officers began to pursue it. The vehicle crashed and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Union stewards at the warehouse said the two men were shot in different areas of the massive warehouse, according to Bennett. One was shot in the loading dock and the other was shot in an upper area of the facility. Bennett said he was unaware of any dispute between the shooter and the victims, who were all members of the union. Authorities have released few details about the attack, including the names of the shooter and victims. The facility was locked down temporarily, and police asked motorists to avoid the area near Highway 67 south of Interstate 94. Officers from several area agencies were on the scene.

The Roundy's complex employs close to 1,000 people, according to the Journal Sentinel. Roundy's is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Kroger that operates Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores in Wisconsin and Mariano's grocery stores in northern Illinois.

