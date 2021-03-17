Left Menu

4 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Phoenix home, police say

PTI | Phoenix | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:26 IST
4 killed, 1 wounded in shooting in Phoenix home, police say

A shooting Tuesday night in a Phoenix home left four adults dead and one man wounded, police said.

A man and a woman were found dead inside the home and two men found critically wounded there died at hospitals, while the wounded 19-year-old man was hospitalised in stable condition and expected to survive, police said.

It wasn't immediately known what prompted the shooting but the five people involved knew each other and investigators concluded there was no threat to the community, said Sgt. Ann Justus, a Police Department spokeswoman.

Authorities did not disclose information about a suspect or suspects but described the crime as “contained.” Police, including rifle-toting officers in tactical gear and some with dogs, earlier were seen searching neighboring homes.

The identities of the victims were not made public and authorities did not reveal more information about the shooting.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers to intensify agitation with Bharat bandh, burning farm laws on Holi

Intensifying their agitation against the three farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Wednesday met with different mass organisations and associations to strategise for their Sampurna Bharat Bandh on March 26. Addressing a press conference,...

Forced to wake up early due to azan on loudspeaker: Allahabad VC

Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Sangita Srivastava has complained to the district magistrate that she is forced to wake up too early every day due to azan being recited on a loudspeaker, urging the official to take action.In a letter w...

Oman bans direct passenger flights from UK as of March 19

Oman will suspend direct passenger flights from the United Kingdom and suspend the entry of non-citizens who traveled there in the previous two weeks as of March 19, as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, state media said on...

Speaker and minister engage in an unusual spat inside Bihar assembly

The Bihar assembly on Wednesday witnessed an unusual angry exchange between the Speaker and a member of the state cabinet, following which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he will look into the matter.Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who was a mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021