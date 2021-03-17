Jalna inspector held by Maharashtra ACB for bribery

A police inspector was arrested in Jalna for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Wednesday.

An official said Mantha police station inspector Vilas Nikam demanded a bribe from a person who had approached court over the quashing of an FIR and the court had asked the local police to submit its say on the matter.

Advertisement

''He had initially demanded Rs 2 lakh. However, a trap was laid and Nikam was held while accepting an installment of Rs 50,000 on Tuesday,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)