Around 10 lakh Chinese CCTV camera installed in govt institutions: Dhotre

Around 10 lakh CCTVs from Chinese companies are installed in government institutions, Minister of State for Communications and IT Sanjay Dhotre informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. As per industry estimates, around 10 lakh CCTV cameras from Chinese companies are installed in Government Institutions in the country which includes CCTV cameras sold by Chinese companies in the country, Dhotre said in a written reply.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:38 IST
Around 10 lakh CCTVs from Chinese companies are installed in government institutions, Minister of State for Communications and IT Sanjay Dhotre informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. He said that there are vulnerabilities associated with video data captured through CCTV cameras being transferred to servers located abroad and the government has been issuing orders regarding filtering of web links and IP addresses issued from time to time to all internet and telecom companies to check video surveillance. ''As per industry estimates, around 10 lakh CCTV cameras from Chinese companies are installed in Government Institutions in the country which includes CCTV cameras sold by Chinese companies in the country,'' Dhotre said in a written reply. The minister said that the government has notified Electronics and IT goods compulsory registration scheme mandating Indian Safety Standards for notified electronic product categories. Dhotre further said that the Department of Expenditure (DoE) has issued an order on July 23, 2020 according to which any bidder from a country which shares a land border with India will require registration from the Registration Committee to bid in any procurement whether of goods, services (including consultancy services and non-consultancy services) or works (including turnkey projects).

