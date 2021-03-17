Gujarat businessman held at Indore airport with 7 bullets

A trader from Gujarat was arrested on Wednesday with seven bullets by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here, a police official said.

The accused, identified as A Rajesh Vitthaldas, was on a business trip and was held by the CISF when he arrived at the airport to board a flight to Ahmedabad, Aerodrome police station in charge Rahul Sharma said.

Sharma said Vitthaldas has a valid pistol licence issued from Gujarat, but he was not carrying the weapon with him at the time of arrest, adding that the accused claimed the cartridges remained in his bag by mistake.

Airport director Aryama Sanyal said the bullets were found during checking of the passenger's hand bag.

