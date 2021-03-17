Left Menu

Body of 4-year-old boy found stuffed in sack in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:43 IST
The decomposed body of a four-year-old boy was found stuffed in a sack near the polo ground here on Wednesday, two days after he went missing, with police suspecting the minor was strangled.

The body with a rope tied around the neck was found in the Ratanada area of the district, police said, adding that the deceased, Himanshu Prajapat (7), had gone missing from the Kumahariya Kuan area on Monday evening.

A case of kidnapping was registered based on a complaint from the victim's father, and a search was launched, the police said, adding no crucial clue was found in CCTV footage from the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Dharmendra Singh Yadav said a passerby spotted the body and informed the police on Wednesday morning.

''On the information, we rushed to the spot with the FSL team and dog squad and found a minor's body stuffed in a plastic sack with a piece of rope around his neck. The body was decomposing and appeared a day or two old,'' Yadav said.

It was learnt that kidnappers may have demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh from the victim's father and threatened to kill the boy if he went to the police.

Locals alleged that despite being informed about the kidnapping, police did not take the matter seriously.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

