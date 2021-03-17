Left Menu

2 interstate drug smugglers held in UP

17-03-2021
The Uttar Pradesh Police special task force has arrested two suspected members of an interstate gang of smugglers dealing in intoxicants used in Mumbai's rave parties, sources said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off that Babu Khan would return from Mumbai carrying the drugs and meet gang member Zafar, the two were arrested from a hotel at Civil Lines police station area of Rampur district on Tuesday, sources said.

Around 250 grammes of methadone were recovered from their possession. This drug is used in rave parties in Mumbai, according to the sources.

The STF has been working on recent reports that an interstate gang was active and the drug, which was till now being used in rave parties in metros like Mumbai, had started reaching smaller cities, including Rampur. PTI SAB HMB

