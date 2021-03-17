Left Menu

PM Modi expresses concern over COVID-19 vaccine wastage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed disappointment over emerging statistics of COVID-19 vaccine wastage in the country, Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul said on Wednesday.

File image. Image Credit: ANI

India's overall percentage of COVID-19 vaccine wastage is at 6.5 per cent, with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh topping the list with 17.6 per cent and 11.6 per cent of vaccine wastage respectively. "With disappointment, Prime Minister Modi expressed concern over the vaccine wastage. Vaccine wastage should not take place and should be taken to a minimum. There should be accountability at the central level. Daily it should be assessed in states," Dr Paul said at a press briefing here.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also remarked that the average COVID-19 vaccine wastage in India is 6.5 per cent and added that as vaccines are invaluable commodities, their wastage has to be drastically reduced. "There are states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir which are showing more than 6.5 per cent of the vaccine wastage. We have shared this message with states that vaccines are invaluable commodities therefore vaccines have to be optimally utilised and it has to be drastically reduced," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi held a virtual conference with state chief ministers over the prevailing COVID-19 situation, where he said over three million people have been vaccinated and underlined vaccines should not be wasted. "There should be daily monitoring. More beneficiaries should be mobilised to stop wastage. States must target zero wastage of vaccines," PM Modi added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

