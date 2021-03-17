Turkish state prosecutor opens case to close pro-Kurdish HDP - Anadolu

Turkish state prosecutor opens case to close pro-Kurdish HDP - AnadoluReuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:09 IST
Turkey's state prosecutor opened a case with the constitutional court demanding the closure of the pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) party, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.
The indictment said HDP members, through their statements and actions, aimed to break the unity of the state with the Turkish people, Anadolu said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
