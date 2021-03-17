Left Menu

PTI | Vja | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:09 IST
AP police issues notices to ex-minister, complainant in "Amaravati land scam" case

The Crime Investigation Department of Andhra Pradesh issued a notice on Wednesday to former minister P Narayana asking him to appear before it on March 22 in connection with the ''Amaravati land scam'' case.

Stepping up the investigation a day after it summoned former chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, named the first accused in the case, the CID officials served a notice on Narayana at his Hyderabad residence, asking him to appear before the investigating office, police said.

The notice was issued under Section 41(A) of CrPC (Notice of appearance before police officer), they said.

The CID also issued a notice to ruling YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, the complainant in the case, asking him to appear on Thursday for examination of facts.

The notice under Section 160 of Code of Criminal Procedure (Police officer's power to require attendance of witnesses) asked the MLA to appear before the investigating officer in Vijayawada.

Based on his complaint, the CID registered a case naming Chandrababu Naidu and Narayana, then Minister for Municipal Administration, as the first and second accused respectively.

On Tuesday, a similar notice was served on the former chief minister for appearance on March 23.

The FIR was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, and also the SCs and STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The CID registered the FIR on March 12, based on the complaint filed by Alla on February 24, more than a month after the high court struck down a case pertaining to ''insider trading'' in the Amaravati land scam.

The issue pertains to pooling of land for the development of the states new capital city Amaravati back in 2015.

According to the FIR, the complainant received representations from some of the farmers his constituency that some influential persons of the then government had 'cheated' them by taking away their lands ''illegally, fraudulently by keeping innocent peasants under confusion and fear of insecurity about their lands''.

''This set of middle man who were the part of the conspiracy by making false representation that the government was going to take away their assigned lands without giving any compensation (sic),'' it said.

The complainant verified the GOs issued by the government and found several 'irregularities' were committed by the respondents and caused irreparable loss to the SC and ST community people and weaker section and got wrongful gains and requested necessary legal actions, the FIR added.

Reacting to the CID notice, TDP state president K Atchannaidu has said it was nothing but 'vendetta.' PTI DBV VS VS

