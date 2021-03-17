Left Menu

Delhi sees 536 new COVID-19 cases, highest since Jan 1 this year

Delhi reported 536 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of cases since January 1 this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:22 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 536 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of cases since January 1 this year. The death toll in the city has gone up to 10,948 with three more deaths.

Officials said that the national capital had seen 585 new cases on January 1 and the number reported on Wednesday was the second-highest this year. Delhi had reported 425 new COVID-19 cases and related death on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi government Health Bulletin, 319 more patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases is 6,45,025 and total recoveries stand at 6,31,375.

The city has 2,702 active cases and the positivity rate in the last 24 hours is 0.66. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.77 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.70 per cent. India reported 28,903 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

