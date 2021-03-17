Ukraine says Iran report a "cynical" attempt to hide true reasons behind plane crash

Ukraine says Iran report a "cynical" attempt to hide true reasons behind plane crashReuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:22 IST
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday criticised a report into the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane last year as a cynical attempt by the Iranian authorities to hide the true reasons behind the crash.
"What we saw in the published report today is nothing more than a cynical attempt to hide the true reasons for the downing of our plane," Kuleba wrote on Facebook. "We will not allow Iran to hide the truth, we will not allow it to avoid responsibility for this crime."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Facebook oversight board revises bylaws related to timeline for cases
Sikkim CM's Facebook page hacked
Brazil's top court orders probe into Facebook sale of Amazon land
Facebook Oversight Board changes timeline rules for action on case appeals
Facebook removes Thai military-linked information influencing accounts