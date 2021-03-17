Left Menu

Germany plans legislation to ban so-called ''enemy lists''

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:29 IST
Germany plans legislation to ban so-called ''enemy lists''

The German government on Wednesday unveiled draft legislation that would criminalise the distribution of lists naming people as potential targets for intimidation or violent action.

Numerous so-called enemy lists have circulated in far-right online forums in recent years, some of them containing private information and threats such as “we'll get you all.” Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said the proposed legislation is intended to better protect people from intimidation, including local politicians who have faced hate-filled comments and death threats for their actions.

Walter Luebcke, a politician in the Kassel region and member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, was featured on such lists before he was shot dead on his porch by a neo-Nazi in 2019.

Under the proposed legislation, anyone found to be distributing personal data in a way that could endanger the people concerned would face up to two years' imprisonment or a fine. In the case of lists including data that isn't publicly available — such as information that could only have come from law enforcement databases — a maximum three-year prison sentence could be imposed.

Journalists and antifascist groups that seek to expose extremist networks would be exempt from the ban.

The bill requires parliamentary approval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After spending 40 yrs in jail as undertrial, Nepali man released by high court

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the release of a Nepali citizen who has been incarcerated for over 40 years in a correctional home here as an undertrial prisoner in connection with a murder case in Darjeeling.Dipak Jaishi, who ...

26 outstanding sportspersons given appointment letters for jobs in Punjab police

Twenty-six outstanding sportspersons, who were promised employment by the previous SAD-BJP government in Punjab, were given appointment letters for jobs in the state police on Wednesday.Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said th...

India doing its best to provide COVID-19 vaccine, say ambassadors of Paraguay, Costa Rica

By Shailesh Yadav Ambassadors of Paraguay and Costa Rica have hailed Indias initiative to supply vaccines to other countries as part of efforts to fight the COVID-19 crisis and said they were looking forward to getting India-made vaccines.T...

P C Thomas-led Kerala Congress quits NDA, merges with Joseph faction

Ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls, the Kerala Congress headed by former Union Minister P C Thomas on Wednesday quit the BJP-led NDA and merged with another Kerala Congress faction headed by P J Joseph, which is a constituent of the Congre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021