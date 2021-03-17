Left Menu

EC transfers senior Bengal cop as his wife contests polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:31 IST
EC transfers senior Bengal cop as his wife contests polls

The Election Commission on Wednesday transferred Superintendent of Police, Howrah (Rural) Saumya Roy to a non-election related post since his wife has been declared Trinamool Congress's candidate for Sonarpur Dakshin assembly seat.

The poll panel has now posted Shrihari Pandey, an IPS officer of 2011 batch, as SP, Howrah (Rural).

''It may be noted that the transfer of the officer is based on a general principle that close relatives of active public representatives may not be assigned such duties during elections, which may create any perception of biases/partiality,'' the EC told the West Bengal chief secretary in a communication.

The poll panel also asked him to confirm that all senior officials connected with conduct of elections have given the certificate that they are not a close relative of any of the contesting candidates in the current assembly election in West Bengal. ''If there is any such case, it may be reported to the Commission immediately,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After spending 40 yrs in jail as undertrial, Nepali man released by high court

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the release of a Nepali citizen who has been incarcerated for over 40 years in a correctional home here as an undertrial prisoner in connection with a murder case in Darjeeling.Dipak Jaishi, who ...

26 outstanding sportspersons given appointment letters for jobs in Punjab police

Twenty-six outstanding sportspersons, who were promised employment by the previous SAD-BJP government in Punjab, were given appointment letters for jobs in the state police on Wednesday.Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said th...

India doing its best to provide COVID-19 vaccine, say ambassadors of Paraguay, Costa Rica

By Shailesh Yadav Ambassadors of Paraguay and Costa Rica have hailed Indias initiative to supply vaccines to other countries as part of efforts to fight the COVID-19 crisis and said they were looking forward to getting India-made vaccines.T...

P C Thomas-led Kerala Congress quits NDA, merges with Joseph faction

Ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls, the Kerala Congress headed by former Union Minister P C Thomas on Wednesday quit the BJP-led NDA and merged with another Kerala Congress faction headed by P J Joseph, which is a constituent of the Congre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021