U.S Senate confirms Tai as U.S. Trade Representative in bipartisan vote

U.S Senate confirms Tai as U.S. Trade Representative in bipartisan voteReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:33 IST
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed veteran trade lawyer Katherine Tai as the first woman of color to serve as U.S. Trade Representative in an overwhelming bipartisan vote.
As a majority of the Senate approved her nomination, no senators from either party had opposed her, while voting continued.
