Amarinder Singh calls for COVID-19 immunisation of judges, students, officials to restore normal activity

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday called for occupation-based COVID-19 immunisation for judges, students, teachers, administrative officials, and others for the resumption of normal activity.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:38 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday called for occupation-based COVID-19 immunisation for judges, students, teachers, administrative officials, and others for the resumption of normal activity. During a virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the coronavirus situation in affected states earlier in the day, Singh also advocated for the early opening of courts to end the wait for justice for citizens, and also of schools and colleges to bridge the gap between poor and affluent families in terms of education.

"The Chief Minister has called for occupation-based immunisation for school and college students and teachers, judges, bus drivers and conductors, Panches/sarpanches, Mayors/Municipal Committee Presidents/Counsellors, MLAS, MPs etc. to pave the way for normalistion of crucial activities and check super-spreaders," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said. He further said that a stricter policy was being formulated to deal with the surge and blamed the increasing number of cases on fatigue/laxity in following COVID-appropriate behaviours, large social and religious gatherings, and efforts at normalisation such as the opening of schools and colleges.

"Large positivity was seen in the state's young population. The trend was worrying as the state had reported a total of 1,475 cases and 38 deaths on Monday, preceded by 1,843 cases and 43 deaths the day before. We are making a policy, we will get stricter from tomorrow," he added. Singh also urged the Centre to review its immunisation strategy to vaccinate all age groups in selected areas as active COVID-19 cases in the state surged to 12,616, with the daily positivity rate climbing to over five per cent.

He further suggested that rather than the periodic cycles of vaccination targeting a small section of the population at each cycle, vaccination of all age groups, where weekly testing shows a doubling of positivity rates, should be considered. "This would lead to better outcomes than the periodic cycles of vaccination targeting a small section of the population at each cycle," he said.

Talking about progress on the vaccination front, the Punjab Chief Minister said that over 50 per cent of health care workers and front line workers, and more than 1.10 lakh general public aged over 60 and 45+ with co-morbidities have taken the first dose of vaccination. Singh further informed about restrictions on social gatherings - maximum of 100 for indoor events and 200 for outdoor events, while nine districts have imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am.

"A large number of challans have been issued and defaulters have been booked. All schools and Anganwadi Centres have been closed, while Health Care Workers, who have not got vaccinated, have been advised to get COVID tested weekly to ensure their safety and also the safety of the public as well," he added. The Chief Minister also revealed that more than 30,000 tests were being conducted in the state every day, of which more than 90 per cent were through RT-PCR and less than 10 per cent Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

