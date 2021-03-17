Left Menu

Temple priest in custody for sexually harassing minor girl

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:40 IST
Temple priest in custody for sexually harassing minor girl

A priest was taken into custody for allegedly sexually harassing a nine-year-old girl after luring her inside a temple here on Wednesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said Raghav Giri (42) lured the girl inside the temple in Kotwali police station area and indulged in an indecent act with her.

The girl somehow freed herself and told her family members about the incident after reaching home. Agitated villagers reached the temple to confront the priest but he locked himself inside a room.

After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody.

A case was registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and POCSO Act and investigations are on, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Pulwama administration organises beekeeping workshop for SC/ST community

The district administration of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with JK Khadi and Village Industries Board, organised a workshop on beekeeping under a skill development program for SCs and STs in the district. The board has se...

Assam polls: 377 candidates in fray for 2nd phase so far

Altogether 377 candidates are in fray so far for the 39 constituencies going to polls in the second of the three-phased Assam assembly polls on April one, state election office sources said Wednesday.A total of 38 candidates have filed thei...

Biden trade chief Katherine Tai wins unanimous Senate confirmation

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted unanimously to veteran government trade lawyer Katherine Tai as the first woman of color to serve as U.S. Trade Representative, putting her to work enforcing trade deals, confronting Chinas trade practices...

After spending 40 yrs in jail as undertrial, Nepali man released by high court

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the release of a Nepali citizen who has been incarcerated for over 40 years in a correctional home here as an undertrial prisoner in connection with a murder case in Darjeeling.Dipak Jaishi, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021