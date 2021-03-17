Left Menu

Myanmar state media reports more bribery allegations against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi

The military junta which seized power in a coup on Feb. 1 announced last week that it was investigating Suu Kyi, who is currently being held in detention, on suspicion of bribery. The comments made by property developer Maung Weik on MRTV add to the case the junta has begun to make against Suu Kyi, who could face a long prison sentence if convicted.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:44 IST
Myanmar state media reports more bribery allegations against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

State-controlled television in Myanmar on Wednesday reported a prominent businessman as saying he had given ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi about $550,000 in illegal payments in 2019 and 2020. The military junta which seized power in a coup on Feb. 1 announced last week that it was investigating Suu Kyi, who is currently being held in detention, on suspicion of bribery.

The comments made by property developer Maung Weik on MRTV add to the case the junta has begun to make against Suu Kyi, who could face a long prison sentence if convicted. ​ Her lawyer dismissed the initial accusation last week as a joke. He was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday. Maung Weik said he had given Suu Kyi four payments, ranging from $50,000 to $250,000 in 2019 and 2020. At that time she was Myanmar's de facto civilian leader in the role of State Counsellor

"According to the testimony of U Maung Weik...Aung San Suu Kyi is guilty of bribery and the anti-corruption commission is investigating to take action under anti-corruption laws," MRTV said. She has also been charged separately with illegally importing communications equipment and violating anti-coronavirus rules.

As well as prison sentences, she could be barred from politics if convicted. Several Western governments have denounced the charges as fabricated. The Nobel laureate has been detained since the coup in an undisclosed location. Her National League for Democracy won an election in November by a landslide, but the military overthrew the new government saying its victory was fraudulent - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Pulwama administration organises beekeeping workshop for SC/ST community

The district administration of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with JK Khadi and Village Industries Board, organised a workshop on beekeeping under a skill development program for SCs and STs in the district. The board has se...

Assam polls: 377 candidates in fray for 2nd phase so far

Altogether 377 candidates are in fray so far for the 39 constituencies going to polls in the second of the three-phased Assam assembly polls on April one, state election office sources said Wednesday.A total of 38 candidates have filed thei...

Biden trade chief Katherine Tai wins unanimous Senate confirmation

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted unanimously to veteran government trade lawyer Katherine Tai as the first woman of color to serve as U.S. Trade Representative, putting her to work enforcing trade deals, confronting Chinas trade practices...

After spending 40 yrs in jail as undertrial, Nepali man released by high court

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the release of a Nepali citizen who has been incarcerated for over 40 years in a correctional home here as an undertrial prisoner in connection with a murder case in Darjeeling.Dipak Jaishi, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021