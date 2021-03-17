Left Menu

EU's Frontex renews joint border control deal with Albania

PTI | Tirana | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:51 IST
EU's Frontex renews joint border control deal with Albania

The European Union's border agency, Frontex, has renewed its agreement with non EU-member Albania to strengthen cooperation in border management, fighting cross-border crime, and returning migrants who enter the country illegally.

The renewed deal, signed online Wednesday due to the pandemic, comes two years after Albania became the first country that's not a member of the 27-nation bloc where 71 officers from 20 EU countries were deployed. Their mission is described as “to support local authorities with border control and combatting cross-border crime, including people-smuggling, trafficking in human beings, and terrorism.” Similar agreements have been signed with fellow west-Balkan countries North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro.

Albania is hoping to join the EU one day, and expects to start full membership talks later this year after it holds parliamentary elections next month.

In February, visiting EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson highly praised Albania for its work in jointly managing its borders.

Albania is not a preferred route for migrants, but some enter the tiny Western Balkan country to move toward Northern Europe.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Pulwama administration organises beekeeping workshop for SC/ST community

The district administration of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with JK Khadi and Village Industries Board, organised a workshop on beekeeping under a skill development program for SCs and STs in the district. The board has se...

Assam polls: 377 candidates in fray for 2nd phase so far

Altogether 377 candidates are in fray so far for the 39 constituencies going to polls in the second of the three-phased Assam assembly polls on April one, state election office sources said Wednesday.A total of 38 candidates have filed thei...

Biden trade chief Katherine Tai wins unanimous Senate confirmation

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted unanimously to veteran government trade lawyer Katherine Tai as the first woman of color to serve as U.S. Trade Representative, putting her to work enforcing trade deals, confronting Chinas trade practices...

After spending 40 yrs in jail as undertrial, Nepali man released by high court

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered the release of a Nepali citizen who has been incarcerated for over 40 years in a correctional home here as an undertrial prisoner in connection with a murder case in Darjeeling.Dipak Jaishi, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021