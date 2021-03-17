Left Menu

Judge warns media at ex-cop's trial of possible removal

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 17-03-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 21:53 IST
Judge warns media at ex-cop's trial of possible removal

The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd opened court Wednesday by threatening to remove a media pool and shut down a media center over some reporting on the case.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill was visibly angry as he described a pool report that included a reporter's attempts to read notepads at the defense and prosecution tables, as well as describing security on the courthouse floor where the trial is taking place.

“That is absolutely inappropriate,” the judge said of the attempts to read notepads, ordering that any reporters in the courtroom must refrain from doing so. He called reporting on security “completely irresponsible.” Former officer Derek Chauvin's trial is taking place under extraordinary circumstances due the pandemic, with plastic shields placed around the courtroom, socially distancing and masks worn most of the time. The trial is being livestreamed, a rarity in Minnesota, and only two journalists are being allowed each day as pool reporters.

Cahill said any media that have posted details about security on the floor should take them down, and that failure to do so could result in them being kicked out of the media center.

The judge did not name any reporters or media organizations.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-PSG close training facility after COVID-19 outbreak

Paris St Germain have closed their training facility as a precautionary measure after detecting several cases of COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. The training centre will be closed until Monday and another screening sess...

FDI policy in e-commerce sector should be enforced in letter and spirit: CAIT

Domestic traders body CAIT on Wednesday said the foreign direct investment policy in the e-commerce sector should be enforced in letter and spirit so that global players do not violate the rules.The issue was raised by Confederation of All ...

J-K: Pulwama administration organises beekeeping workshop for SC/ST community

The district administration of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with JK Khadi and Village Industries Board, organised a workshop on beekeeping under a skill development program for SCs and STs in the district. The board has se...

Assam polls: 377 candidates in fray for 2nd phase so far

Altogether 377 candidates are in fray so far for the 39 constituencies going to polls in the second of the three-phased Assam assembly polls on April one, state election office sources said Wednesday.A total of 38 candidates have filed thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021