Nigeria 'disappointed' with Italian acquittals in Shell, Eni corruption trial

The Nigerian government is disappointed with a Milan court's decision on Wednesday to acquit Royal Dutch Shell and Eni as well as several former and current managers of the groups in the oil industry's biggest corruption trial.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria is disappointed in today’s ruling in Milan, but thanks the Italian prosecuting authorities for their tireless efforts," a spokesman said in a statement after the ruling, which can be appealed.

"The Federal Republic of Nigeria will continue to hold those responsible for the OPL 245 fraud accountable."

