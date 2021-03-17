Left Menu

2 cops injured as speeding car rams into police barricade in northwest Delhi

The accused was speeding and rammed into the police barricades. The police personnel were standing behind the barricades when the vehicle hit them, he added.The injured policemen made a PCR call, following which they were shifted to the hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 22:00 IST
2 cops injured as speeding car rams into police barricade in northwest Delhi

Two policemen on picket duty were injured after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into a police barricade on Outer Ring Road in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place around 2 am, when Assistant Sub-Inspector Om Prakash and Head Constable Krishan were on duty at a picket deployed to prevent incidents of street crime, especially cases of highway robbery, the police said.

The two policemen sustained injuries on the face and other parts of the body in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said.

''The offending vehicle has not been identified. The accused was speeding and rammed into the police barricades. The police personnel were standing behind the barricades when the vehicle hit them,'' he added.

The injured policemen made a PCR call, following which they were shifted to the hospital. ASI Om Prakash is undergoing treatment while HC Krishan has been discharged, the officer said.

A case has been registered and footage obtained from CCTV cameras is being scanned to identify the suspect and ascertain the sequence of events, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-PSG close training facility after COVID-19 outbreak

Paris St Germain have closed their training facility as a precautionary measure after detecting several cases of COVID-19, the French Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. The training centre will be closed until Monday and another screening sess...

FDI policy in e-commerce sector should be enforced in letter and spirit: CAIT

Domestic traders body CAIT on Wednesday said the foreign direct investment policy in the e-commerce sector should be enforced in letter and spirit so that global players do not violate the rules.The issue was raised by Confederation of All ...

J-K: Pulwama administration organises beekeeping workshop for SC/ST community

The district administration of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, in collaboration with JK Khadi and Village Industries Board, organised a workshop on beekeeping under a skill development program for SCs and STs in the district. The board has se...

Assam polls: 377 candidates in fray for 2nd phase so far

Altogether 377 candidates are in fray so far for the 39 constituencies going to polls in the second of the three-phased Assam assembly polls on April one, state election office sources said Wednesday.A total of 38 candidates have filed thei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021