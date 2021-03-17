Left Menu

More than 32 lakh Domicile Certificates issued in J-K: MHA

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said that more than 32 lakh Domicile Certificates have been issued by the government of Jammu and Kashmir as on 31st December 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 22:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday said that more than 32 lakh Domicile Certificates have been issued by the government of Jammu and Kashmir as on 31st December 2020. "A total number of applications for domicile certificates for the purpose of applying for local jobs, issued for the UT of Jammu and Kashmir as on December 31 2020," MHA said in Rajya Sabha.

"As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 35,44,938 applications for the issue of Domicile Certificate have been received as on 31st December 2020, out of which 32,31,353 applicants have been issued Domicile Certificates," the ministry said. According to the ministry, a total of 2,15,438 applications have been rejected in the time period.

"Rule 5 of the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020 mandates certain documents to be annexed with the application. The applications which lack the prescribed documents are rejected," MHA informed. The ministry also said that a total of 31,08,682 Domicile Certificates have been issued to the dependents/holders of erstwhile Permanent Resident Certificates in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir as on 31st December 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

