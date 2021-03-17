Left Menu

UP STF nabs notorious criminal wanted in 2015 murder case in Kanpur

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-03-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 22:24 IST
UP STF nabs notorious criminal wanted in 2015 murder case in Kanpur

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police arrested a notorious criminal following an encounter in Kanpur on Wednesday, STF sources here said.

Criminal Ravi Soni, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on information leading to his arrest and who had escaped after his arrest in a 2015 murder case in Kanpur, was held from the city's Panki area of following an encounter, the sources said.

Soni, who was arrested for the the sensational killing of Rohit Bhadoria in Kanpur's Naubasta, had escaped from the Kanpur collectorate on October 3, 2019.

A pistol and several cartridges were seized from Soni's possession, the STF sources said, adding that a total of 10 cases are registered against him in various police stations of Kanpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in France eases

The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 in France has fallen by 20 to 4,219, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, the first decline in nearly two weeks.Earlier in the day, however, government spokesman Gabriel Attal ...

Nagpur: 3 dead as motorcycle hits stationary truck

Two teens and a 21-year-old were killed when their motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck in Khapa police station limits in Nagpur, an official said on Wednesday.The incident happened on Tuesday when they were returning after a friends b...

Chennai Air Customs seizes gold worth Rs 13 Lakh

The Chennai Air Customs has seized gold from swallowed capsules and electronics goods worth Rs 19.85 lakhs from the Chennai Airport, informed the Chennai Air Customs on Wednesday. According to a press release issued by the department, 281 ...

Zimbabwe parliament expels six lawmakers as opposition infighting escalates

Six Zimbabwean lawmakers, including ex-finance minister Tendai Biti, were expelled from parliament on Wednesday after being recalled by a faction of their party as the fight to control the biggest opposition movement escalates. The Movement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021