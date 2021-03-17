UP STF nabs notorious criminal wanted in 2015 murder case in Kanpur

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police arrested a notorious criminal following an encounter in Kanpur on Wednesday, STF sources here said.

Criminal Ravi Soni, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on information leading to his arrest and who had escaped after his arrest in a 2015 murder case in Kanpur, was held from the city's Panki area of following an encounter, the sources said.

Soni, who was arrested for the the sensational killing of Rohit Bhadoria in Kanpur's Naubasta, had escaped from the Kanpur collectorate on October 3, 2019.

A pistol and several cartridges were seized from Soni's possession, the STF sources said, adding that a total of 10 cases are registered against him in various police stations of Kanpur.

