3 killed in gun battle between security forces and militants in northwest Pakistan

Three people, including a militant, were killed in a gun battle between security forces and terrorists in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter took place in Kanju area of Swat district. Officials said a second terrorist has been apprehended in injured condition.

Apart for the deceased security officer, two push-cart owners were also killed during the exchange of fire.

