Plea filed in court for issuance of NBW against cop accused of cartridge embezzlement

An application was filed in the chief judicial magistrates CJM court on Tuesday for the issuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant against the SI, the officer said.He said a report has been prepared for the dismissal of the SI, which will soon be sent to the Inspector General of Police.The SSP said the SI has also been booked for allegedly damaging property in the police station after a firing incident that took place at the birthday party of a policeman on August 17, 2020.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 17-03-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 22:48 IST
An application for the issuance of a non-bailable warrant (NBW) has been filed in a court in this Uttar Pradesh district in connection with a case of alleged cartridge embezzlement against a policeman, who had earlier filed a case against four of his colleagues for attacking him as part of a conspiracy.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan on Wednesday said the case of cartridge embezzlement was registered on December 18, 2020 against Sub-Inspector (SI) Sanjay Singh, who was posted at the Bareilly Cantonment police station. An application was filed in the chief judicial magistrate's (CJM) court on Tuesday for the issuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant against the SI, the officer said.

He said a report has been prepared for the dismissal of the SI, which will soon be sent to the Inspector General of Police.

The SSP said the SI has also been booked for allegedly damaging property in the police station after a firing incident that took place at the birthday party of a policeman on August 17, 2020. It is alleged that a shot was fired from the pistol of the SI, who was drunk, and he himself got injured in the incident.

Sajwan said the SI had given a complaint against the then Circle Officer Ashok Kumar, Inspector Dharmendra Singh, SI Pravin Kumar and Constable Ashwini for allegedly assaulting him.

He said the SI approached the court to get the case lodged against the four police personnel and subsequently, gave a contempt of court petition before the CJM after which the case was filed against the four last Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

