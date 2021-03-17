Man gets life term for murder in Rajasthan

A district and sessions court on Wednesday convicted a man to life term for murdering a 45-year-old man in 2016 in Rajasthan’s Baran city.

The court also slapped a penalty of Rs 2,000 on the convict.

Sonu Kumar (25), a resident of Gandhi Colony, was given life term by district and sessions court judge Ajit Kumar Hinger for the murder of Rajendra Chaurasia in July 2016, said public prosecutor Bharatbhushan Saxena.

The body of Chaurasia, a trader, was found near Manihara Talab of Baran city on July 5, 2016. Kumar admitted to have slit Chourisia's neck with a knife over a monetary dispute with him, he added.

