Maha ATS arrests man with 5kg of mephedrone worth Rs 2.53 cr

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad arrested a 40-year-old man in Andheri with 5.065 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 2.53 crore in the illicit market, an official said on Wednesday.

Sohail Memon was held by the Juhu unit of ATS from Bharucha Road, he added.

