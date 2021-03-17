Mayor launches plastic-free market campaign in north Delhi

A plastic-free market campaign was launched by North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Wednesday seeking to reduce the burden on the environment, the area's civic body said.

As part of the campaign, kiosks have been set up at various places in the markets in the Sadar Paharganj Zone of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, where citizens can take away a jute or cloth bag in return for 1 kg of plastic, he said.

Advertisement

The mayor said this campaign will help in reducing plastic waste in streets and at landfill sites.

Prakash launched the NDMC-led 'Plastic Free Market Campaign 2021' at its Mahila Haat, situated at Delhi Gate.

On the occasion, students of civic schools exhibited products made by them from waste material, officials said.

Mayor Prakash said the NDMC is providing services to citizens with its limited resources. So, the efforts to keep the city clean, and discouraging use of single-use plastic is commendable.

He said the NDMC is running the awareness campaign against single-use plastics through various means to make citizens aware of the ill impact of single-use plastic on the environment.

''We ourselves discourage use of plastic, and discourage others from using single-use plastic. This programme would be extended to all the zones of the NDMC,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)