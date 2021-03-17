Left Menu

The Georgia man arrested in connection with shootings at Atlanta-area day spas that left eight people dead graduated from a high school north of Georgia's capital in 2017 and attended a Baptist church in the area. Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia was arrested on Tuesday night and was being held in a Cherokee County detention center.

Details begin to emerge about man arrested in Georgia shootings

The Georgia man arrested in connection with shootings at Atlanta-area day spas that left eight people dead graduated from a high school north of Georgia's capital in 2017 and attended a Baptist church in the area.

Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia was arrested on Tuesday night and was being held in a Cherokee County detention center. His mug shot released by authorities showed him with a chin beard, short hair on the sides of his head, and longer hair on the top of his head, some reaching his eyes. Long graduated from Sequoyah High School in Canton, Georgia in 2017, a spokeswoman for the Cherokee County School District said.

The Daily Beast reported that an Instagram account appearing to belong to Long, but which was no longer active, contained a tagline that read: "Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life. It's a pretty good life." Authorities said they did not have any initial indication that Tuesday's shootings were racially motivated. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent. A white woman and white man were also among those killed. Long is white.

Officials said Long appeared to have been a customer at the businesses where the shootings took place or similar ones. Officials said Long may have been struggling with a sexual addiction that triggered the violence. Elders at the Crabapple First Baptist Church, which Long attended in nearby Milton, Georgia, issued a statement expressing grief over the shootings.

"We are heartbroken for all involved. We grieve for the victims and their families, and we continue to pray for them," the statement said. "Moreover, we are distraught for the Long family and continue to pray for them as well." The church appeared to have disabled its Facebook page, which had contained a 2018 video clip in which Long talked about his baptism and youth group in the seventh grade when a speaker discussed the biblical parable of the prodigal son, according to the Daily Beast.

"The son goes off and squanders all that he has and lives completely for himself and then, when he finds he's wanting to eat pig food, he realized there's something wrong and he goes back to his father and his father runs back to him and embraces him," Long said in the clip. "And by the grace of God I was able to draw the connection there and realize this is a story between what happened with me and God." Long's family did not respond to a request for comment. The family facilitated the arrest, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.

