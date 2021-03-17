Left Menu

Bank data fraud: 8 held, Pune cops form teams to crack case

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:20 IST
Multiple teams have been formed to probe a case in which several people were arrested for allegedly obtaining data of dormant bank accounts having Rs 216 crore in them, Pune police said on Wednesday.

Eight people have been arrested so far, including an actor and a person related to a news channel, a Pune cyber cell official said.

The first set of six arrests were made on Monday when the gang arrived in Maharshi Nagar to sell the fraudulently obtained bank data.

''Our probe has found that the accused were in search of hackers who would break into these accounts and transfer the money lying in them. We have written to the banks asking them for expert help on this issue,'' he added.

