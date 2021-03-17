GST fraud detected after raids in Pune, Mumbai

The Preventive unit of the Central GST Commissionerate in Pune busted a racket of issuing fake GST invoices without receipt or supply of services or goods and arrested the managing director of a firm.

As per of the probe, officials of Pune II CGST Commissionerate zeroed in on a manpower supplier, which had issued fake GST invoices of approximately Rs.66 crore, including GST of Rs.12 crore to facilitate bogus Input Tax Credit (ITC) claims.

This firm took work orders from various prominent companies and subcontracted the same work to non-existent companies who exist only on paper and thus availed ITC on bogus invoices and passed on the same to prominent companies without actual receipt/supply of services, an official said on Wednesday.

Searches were conducted in Pune and Mumbai as part of the probe, he added, PTI SPK BNM BNM

