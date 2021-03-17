Left Menu

Govt taking steps to meet challenges to deal with drones at borders: MHA in Rajya Sabha

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that the government is keeping an eye on the supply of weapons sent through drones from across the Pakistan border.

Updated: 17-03-2021 23:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"Certain instances of supply of weapons through drones from across the Pakistan border have come to the notice of security and law enforcement agencies. The government has been taking various steps to meet such challenges, which include round-the-clock effective surveillance, streamlining the intelligence set up, capacity building of forces, patrolling on the borders along with sensitization of local population in border areas, the establishment of observation posts, border fencing, floodlighting, deployment and use of modern and hi-tech surveillance equipment, etc," the MHA replied to a question asked by an MP regarding the matter in the Rajya Sabha.

"The government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to stop cross-border intrusions and secure our territories, which inter-alia includes the deployment of Border Guarding Forces along the international borders, effective domination of the borders by patrolling, laying Nakas, manning observation posts along the borders, vulnerability mapping of Border Out Posts (BOPs), deployment of surveillance equipment, strengthening of the intelligence network, erection of border fencing and floodlighting and deployment of technological solutions in non-feasible areas like riverine gaps, etc," the ministry added. (ANI)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

