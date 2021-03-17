Left Menu

UK Johnson's ex-aide blames "smoking ruin" at health ministry for COVID failures

Dominic Cummings, Johnson's senior adviser until November, said Britain's more recent success in rolling out a rapid inoculation programme was the result of a decision to shift vaccine procurement from the ministry to the prime minister. His comments to a parliamentary committee were among his first public remarks on the coronavirus response he helped lead, and could cause political headaches for Johnson.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:32 IST
UK Johnson's ex-aide blames "smoking ruin" at health ministry for COVID failures

Britain's health ministry was a "smoking ruin" last year that failed to secure adequate protective equipment and other supplies early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top aide said on Wednesday. Dominic Cummings, Johnson's senior adviser until November, said Britain's more recent success in rolling out a rapid inoculation programme was the result of a decision to shift vaccine procurement from the ministry to the prime minister.

His comments to a parliamentary committee were among his first public remarks on the coronavirus response he helped lead, and could cause political headaches for Johnson. The health ministry was "just a smoking ruin in terms of procurement and PPE and all of that", Cummings told lawmakers.

"It's not coincidental that the vaccine programme worked the way it did, it's not coincidental that to do that we had to take it out of the Department of Health," he said. "We had to have it authorised very directly by the prime minister and say, strip away all the normal nonsense that we can see is holding back funding ... in the sense that Number 10 took it out of the Department of Health."

Health minister Matt Hancock glossed over questions about Cummings' comments at a later news conference, saying the roll out of vaccines had been "a huge team effort". Johnson's spokesman said he disagreed with Cummings' description. But Jonathan Ashworth, opposition Labour's health policy spokesman, said his description was "a clear admission of fundamental mistakes that have contributed to us tragically experiencing one of the highest death rates in the world".

Cummings, a divisive figure who was the architect of the Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum, was appointed senior adviser in 2019 after Johnson turned to him for help to deliver his promise to "get Brexit done". He told lawmakers on Wednesday he had taken the job to help "sort out the huge Brexit nightmare" in return for Johnson agreeing to increased science funding, the creation of a scientific research agency and civil service reform - causes the government is pressing on with despite Cummings' departure.

Cummings said his exit had been planned, though British media reported at the time it was a result of clashes with others in Johnson's 10 Downing Street office. Britain has suffered one of the highest per capita death tolls in the world from the pandemic, but in recent months it has rolled out the fastest vaccine programme of any large country. The government says it is on track to have given a first COVID-19 shot to half of all adults in the next few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN leaders speak out against Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred

We must continue to push for policies that fully respect human rights and religious, cultural and unique human identity, he said in a pre-recorded video broadcast during a commemorative event held online, organized by the Organization of Is...

Italian court acquits Eni and Shell in Nigerian corruption case

A Milan court acquitted energy company Eni, its chief executive and Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday in the oil industrys biggest corruption case revolving around the 1.3 billion acquisition of a Nigerian oilfield a decade ago. The sentence, ...

US STOCKS-U.S. stocks cut losses after Fed statement

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq trimmed earlier losses on Wednesday after the Fed kept interest rates steady, as expected, and said it would continue to keep its rate close to zero. In its statement following its two-day policy meeting, the Feder...

Road Safety World Series: All-round India Legends storm into final

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends stormed into the finals of the first edition of the Road Safety World Series T20 after beating West Indies Legends by 13 runs at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday ev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021