Left Menu

Woman hangs self to death in Ghaziabad

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan of her boyfriends house here, police said on Wednesday. Before committing suicide on Tuesday, she also made a video clip in which stated that she was not happy with anything, he said.On receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered her mobile phone and other belongings for investigation.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:38 IST
Woman hangs self to death in Ghaziabad

A 28-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan of her boyfriend's house here, police said on Wednesday. The woman, who was in a live-in relationship, belonged to Uttam Nagar colony of west Delhi, they said.

She used to sell apparels through online service, while her boyfriend is employed with a multinational company, Station House Offcier, Vijay Nagar, Mahaveer Singh Chauhan said. Before committing suicide on Tuesday, she also made a video clip in which stated that she was not happy with anything, he said.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and recovered her mobile phone and other belongings for investigation. Her body was handed over to her parents after post-mortem, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Night crufew in Sikkim from Wednesday to check COVID-19

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from tonight in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.In addition to the night curfew to be imposed after 10 pm, it has been decid...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...

Golf-Red-hot Westwood 'drained' but not ready to rest

Lee Westwood is in the middle of an impressive run that has left him drained but the Englishman, who will seek a maiden major title at next months Masters, said on Wednesday he never contemplated skipping this weeks Honda Classic.Westwood p...

Unlikely allies Russia and US push Afghan enemies to accept interim government

Russia hosts a key summit on Thursday to revive the Afghan peace process, the first in a series of meetings that make unlikely allies of Washington and Moscow as they try to pave the way for an interim government in Kabul and end the bloods...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021