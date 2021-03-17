Nagpur: 3 dead as motorcycle hits stationary truck

Nagpur: 3 dead as motorcycle hits stationary truckPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:41 IST
Two teens and a 21-year-old were killed when their motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck in Khapa police station limits in Nagpur, an official said on Wednesday.
The incident happened on Tuesday when they were returning after a friend's birthday party, he said.
The truck driver was arrested for parking his vehicle without taking adequate precautions, he said.
