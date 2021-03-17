Shooting suspect charged with murder, assault
The suspect in the shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlours that killed eight has been charged with murder and assault.Authorities in Cherokee County say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long was charged with four counts of murder and one count of assault in the shooting at a massage parlour there.The other victims were killed at two massage parlors in Atlanta.Officials said theyre still investigating whether the Georgia killings were hate crimes amid concerns over a wave of attacks on Asian Americans.PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:43 IST
The suspect in the shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlours that killed eight has been charged with murder and assault.
Authorities in Cherokee County say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long was charged with four counts of murder and one count of assault in the shooting at a massage parlour there.
The other victims were killed at two massage parlors in Atlanta.
Officials said they're still investigating whether the Georgia killings were hate crimes amid concerns over a wave of attacks on Asian Americans. Six of the victims were Asian and seven were women. Authorities said the the man accused in the shootings told police his act wasn't racially motivated and that he potentially had a “sex addiction.”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Atlanta
- Asian
- Georgia
- Asian Americans
- Cherokee County
- Robert Aaron Long
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares nudge higher in defensive trade, dollar soft
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge higher, Aussie in demand on recovery signs
Asian shares advance despite Wall Street retreat
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks perk up on economic cheer as Treasuries stabilise
Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure