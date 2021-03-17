Turkey's pro-Kurdish HDP says closure case a blow to democracy

Turkey's pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) said in a statement that the court case launched for its closure was a blow to democracy, adding the government was using courts as a tool to design politics.

Earlier on Wednesday, a top Turkish prosecutor filed a case with the constitutional court demanding the closure of the HDP, in the culmination of a years-long clamp-down on parliament's third largest party.

