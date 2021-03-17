Left Menu

Enforce prohibition on fishing around turtle nesting sites, HC tells Odisha govt

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:50 IST
Enforce prohibition on fishing around turtle nesting sites, HC tells Odisha govt

The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to enforce a prohibition on fishing activities by trawlers near the mouth of Devi river and along the coast to protect Olive Ridley turtles.

Based on a report submitted by a committee appointed by the high court, a division bench headed by Chief Justice S Muralidhar on Tuesday observed that there is incidental killing of turtles due to ''suffocation in fishing nets of trawlers or by injuries inflicted by the propellers of the trawlers''.

The court directed the government to enforce the fishing ban with the help of local marine police stations and to seek cooperation of the Centre to engage the Coast Guard for the purpose.

The state fisheries and animal resources development department had issued a notification in November 2014, prohibiting fishing activities by trawlers in the protected area under the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary.

Despite the ban, fishing activities by trawlers in these areas continue.

''The turtle nesting beach of Gahirmatha should be fenced to protect the turtles from predators,'' the court said, adding that no-fishing zones should also be demarcated.

The state government should initiate discussions with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the feasibility of installing transponders in all the mechanised fishing vessels to track their movement in the sea, it said.

The state government was asked to submit a report on the implementation of the court's directions before the next hearing on the matter on April 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Night crufew in Sikkim from Wednesday to check COVID-19

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from tonight in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.In addition to the night curfew to be imposed after 10 pm, it has been decid...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...

Golf-Red-hot Westwood 'drained' but not ready to rest

Lee Westwood is in the middle of an impressive run that has left him drained but the Englishman, who will seek a maiden major title at next months Masters, said on Wednesday he never contemplated skipping this weeks Honda Classic.Westwood p...

Unlikely allies Russia and US push Afghan enemies to accept interim government

Russia hosts a key summit on Thursday to revive the Afghan peace process, the first in a series of meetings that make unlikely allies of Washington and Moscow as they try to pave the way for an interim government in Kabul and end the bloods...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021