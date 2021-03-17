Left Menu

Grant given to cow shelters for June quarter of 2020-21: Raj minister

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:51 IST
Gaupalan Minister Pramod Bhaya said on Wednesday that the cow shelters of all the districts, except Jaisalmer, had been fully paid of the grant amount for the first quarter of the current financial year.

Bhaya said funds had also been transferred to Jaisalmer district, but the disbursement work was pending due to some formalities.

He said Rs 274.25 crore had been given as cow shelter grant in 2020-21.

The minister was responding to the supplementary questions asked in this regard by the MLAs during the question hour.

Bhaya said that the government was working for the conservation and promotion of cows.

He said instead of doing politics over cows, the state government was working for protection of their progeny.

In 2013, the first grant of Rs 83.80 crore for cows was given by the Congress government. In last three years, a grant of only Rs 506 crore was given for the cows, while the present government has given Rs 1,025 crore, he said.

During the previous government, only 1,445 cow shelters were given assistance, while the current dispensation has extended the grants to 2,018 cow shelters, he added. PTI AG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

