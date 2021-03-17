Left Menu

Nagpur architect's 2016 killing solved, 16 criminals on radar

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:52 IST
Nagpur architect's 2016 killing solved, 16 criminals on radar

The case of an architect who was shot dead in Nagpur in 2016 has been solved, city commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Wednesday.

Architect Eknath Nimgade (70) was shot dead at Agarsen Chowk on September 6, 2016 and the probe was transferred to the CBI in November that year after a kin approached High Court claiming laxity on part of the city police.

A team of 15 history-sheeters, including shooters, from UP, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were part of the crime and they were paid Rs 1.75 crore of a promised ''contract'' of Rs 5 crore, Kumar said.

''Some people in Nagpur were eying Nimgade's property worth Rs 200 crore. On the day of the murder, nine accused were stationed along the route Nimgade took. At around 8:15am, they shot him dead near a petrol pump. Eight rounds were fired. The main accused is absconding,'' the CP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Night crufew in Sikkim from Wednesday to check COVID-19

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from tonight in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.In addition to the night curfew to be imposed after 10 pm, it has been decid...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...

Golf-Red-hot Westwood 'drained' but not ready to rest

Lee Westwood is in the middle of an impressive run that has left him drained but the Englishman, who will seek a maiden major title at next months Masters, said on Wednesday he never contemplated skipping this weeks Honda Classic.Westwood p...

Unlikely allies Russia and US push Afghan enemies to accept interim government

Russia hosts a key summit on Thursday to revive the Afghan peace process, the first in a series of meetings that make unlikely allies of Washington and Moscow as they try to pave the way for an interim government in Kabul and end the bloods...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021