Nagpur architect's 2016 killing solved, 16 criminals on radar

The case of an architect who was shot dead in Nagpur in 2016 has been solved, city commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Wednesday.

Architect Eknath Nimgade (70) was shot dead at Agarsen Chowk on September 6, 2016 and the probe was transferred to the CBI in November that year after a kin approached High Court claiming laxity on part of the city police.

A team of 15 history-sheeters, including shooters, from UP, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were part of the crime and they were paid Rs 1.75 crore of a promised ''contract'' of Rs 5 crore, Kumar said.

''Some people in Nagpur were eying Nimgade's property worth Rs 200 crore. On the day of the murder, nine accused were stationed along the route Nimgade took. At around 8:15am, they shot him dead near a petrol pump. Eight rounds were fired. The main accused is absconding,'' the CP said.

