Left Menu

Former altar boy alleges abuser wanted sex in St. Peter's at Vatican trial

Martinelli, who testified last month, has denied the allegations. During a three-hour hearing on Wednesday L.G. said Martinelli had tried to convince him to have sex in a bathroom behind one of the altars in St. Peter's Basilica while both were due to serve Mass.

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:55 IST
Former altar boy alleges abuser wanted sex in St. Peter's at Vatican trial

The alleged victim of sexual abuse in a youth seminary in the Vatican said in court on Wednesday that his abuser wanted to have sex in a bathroom behind an altar in St. Peter's Basilica but he resisted the advances. The alleged victim, who is now 28 and identified only as L.G., testified in the latest hearing of the trial of two priests, one charged with abuse and the other with covering up the attacks.

L.G. has alleged that Gabriele Martinelli, now 28 and now a priest, repeatedly forced him to have sex, mostly while they were both minors in the Pius X Pre-Seminary. The seminary houses altar boys who serve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica - the domed papal church at the heart of the Vatican - and are thinking of becoming priests.

The events are alleged to have taken place between 2007 and 2012 and Martinelli later went on to become a priest in northern Italy. L.G. said that Martinelli would slip into his bed at night and force him to touch him and also to have sex in another room. Martinelli, who testified last month, has denied the allegations.

During a three-hour hearing on Wednesday L.G. said Martinelli had tried to convince him to have sex in a bathroom behind one of the altars in St. Peter's Basilica while both were due to serve Mass. "I was shocked," L.G. said, adding that he refused to follow Martinelli, who was naked under his cassock, into the bathroom.

The other defendant is Father Enrico Radice, 72, who was rector at the time and who is charged with covering up the alleged abuse. The prosecution says Radice did not block Martinelli from becoming a priest after he left the pre-seminary even though he knew about the abuse.

Radice, who had given Martinelli supervisory responsibilities over the other altar boys, denies this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Night crufew in Sikkim from Wednesday to check COVID-19

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from tonight in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.In addition to the night curfew to be imposed after 10 pm, it has been decid...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...

Golf-Red-hot Westwood 'drained' but not ready to rest

Lee Westwood is in the middle of an impressive run that has left him drained but the Englishman, who will seek a maiden major title at next months Masters, said on Wednesday he never contemplated skipping this weeks Honda Classic.Westwood p...

Unlikely allies Russia and US push Afghan enemies to accept interim government

Russia hosts a key summit on Thursday to revive the Afghan peace process, the first in a series of meetings that make unlikely allies of Washington and Moscow as they try to pave the way for an interim government in Kabul and end the bloods...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021