Bihar will scale up daily COVID-19 tests to 70,000: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that the state government has decided to increase the number of daily COVID-19 tests to 70,000 again.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 17-03-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 23:58 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that the state government has decided to increase the number of daily COVID-19 tests to 70,000 again. Kumar, who attended the interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation, said the state government was alert.

"The PM held a meeting with all CMs today on the COVID19 situation. Bihar government is alert. We will soon hold a meeting with all districts. It has been decided to take the number of daily tests to 70,000 again," Kumar told the media persons here. "The situation in Bihar is under control but we should be careful. I will hold a meeting at the district-level in two days regarding the COVID situation in Bihar," he added.

The Chief Minister said more RT-PCR tests will be conducted. "The government is also motivating the people to get themselves vaccinated. We have to be careful. Holi is around the corner, and the people will be visiting Bihar from different states," he said.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister urged states to increase the number of vaccination centers and scale up RT-PCR tests. He also called for avoiding vaccine doses wastage. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has 347 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

