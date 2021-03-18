India eyeing to be global leader: J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday released a booklet of a two-day global virtual technology summit to be organised in June by an umbrella organisation representing alumni of all the Indian Institutes of Technology.

The Lt governor called for exploring more possibilities for strengthening the skill-development ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

''India is eyeing to be the global leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's undeterred resolve to push for a new India would materialise as the country is striving to be self-reliant,'' Sinha said, while chairing a meeting on skill development at Raj Bhavan.

''In the last few years, the world has been witnessing a rapid change. Every aspect of our lives is impacted with technological innovation and transformative technologies,'' Sinha said.

Technological innovation catering to the modern day requirements will play a pivotal role to create a better future, he observed.

Sinha wished the organisers -- PanIIT Alumni India -- high success for the summit and hoped that the event would witness fruitful deliberations on various important aspects of technology interventions.

The Lt governor emphasized on employment-oriented skill development, saying that developing emerging skill sets among the people, especially the youth and women, would fill the skill gap as per the job-market demand and create better livelihood opportunities.

Sinha also sought suggestions and recommendations from the functionaries for better execution and evolving best model of skill development.

He asked the officers to visit other states for getting a better exposure and understanding of different aspects of the skill development model being implemented there.

They also gave a detailed presentation of the PanIIT Alumni Reach for India Foundation's non-profit job-oriented skill development model from Jharkhand.

Later, the Lt governor released a booklet of PI-WOT, a global virtual technology summit to be organised by PanIIT Alumni India from June 26-27. PTI AG HMB

