Left Menu

India eyeing to be global leader: J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday released a booklet of a two-day global virtual technology summit to be organised in June by an umbrella organisation representing alumni of all the Indian Institutes of Technology.The Lt governor called for exploring more possibilities for strengthening the skill-development ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.India is eyeing to be the global leader.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-03-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 00:06 IST
India eyeing to be global leader: J&K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday released a booklet of a two-day global virtual technology summit to be organised in June by an umbrella organisation representing alumni of all the Indian Institutes of Technology.

The Lt governor called for exploring more possibilities for strengthening the skill-development ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

''India is eyeing to be the global leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's undeterred resolve to push for a new India would materialise as the country is striving to be self-reliant,'' Sinha said, while chairing a meeting on skill development at Raj Bhavan.

''In the last few years, the world has been witnessing a rapid change. Every aspect of our lives is impacted with technological innovation and transformative technologies,'' Sinha said.

Technological innovation catering to the modern day requirements will play a pivotal role to create a better future, he observed.

Sinha wished the organisers -- PanIIT Alumni India -- high success for the summit and hoped that the event would witness fruitful deliberations on various important aspects of technology interventions.

The Lt governor emphasized on employment-oriented skill development, saying that developing emerging skill sets among the people, especially the youth and women, would fill the skill gap as per the job-market demand and create better livelihood opportunities.

Sinha also sought suggestions and recommendations from the functionaries for better execution and evolving best model of skill development.

He asked the officers to visit other states for getting a better exposure and understanding of different aspects of the skill development model being implemented there.

They also gave a detailed presentation of the PanIIT Alumni Reach for India Foundation's non-profit job-oriented skill development model from Jharkhand.

Later, the Lt governor released a booklet of PI-WOT, a global virtual technology summit to be organised by PanIIT Alumni India from June 26-27. PTI AG HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Night crufew in Sikkim from Wednesday to check COVID-19

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from tonight in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.In addition to the night curfew to be imposed after 10 pm, it has been decid...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...

Golf-Red-hot Westwood 'drained' but not ready to rest

Lee Westwood is in the middle of an impressive run that has left him drained but the Englishman, who will seek a maiden major title at next months Masters, said on Wednesday he never contemplated skipping this weeks Honda Classic.Westwood p...

Unlikely allies Russia and US push Afghan enemies to accept interim government

Russia hosts a key summit on Thursday to revive the Afghan peace process, the first in a series of meetings that make unlikely allies of Washington and Moscow as they try to pave the way for an interim government in Kabul and end the bloods...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021