PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 00:12 IST
Will improve Mumbai police's image, says city's new top cop

Newly-appointed Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Wednesday said he would work on improving the ''tarnished'' image of the city police and restoring the ''lost credibility'' of the force.

Nagrale took charge of the post in the evening after his predecessor Param Bir Singh was transferred to the state Home Guard as announced by the state government in the afternoon.

Singh was under flak over the handling of the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence.

Talking to reporters after taking over the new responsibility, Nagrale said, ''As we are all aware that Mumbai police is going through a tough phase...In order to resolve this problem with the assistance of you all, my officers and other staff, the state government has appointed me and I have taken charge of the post.'' The 1987-batch IPS officer said he hopes to get cooperation from his officers in his efforts to improve the image of the Mumbai police department.

''For the last few days, you have been seeing. This kind of involvement of officials is not good. The NIA and the ATS are probing,'' he said, adding that it was notproper to speak on any ongoing investigation.

He was referring to the arrest of police officer Sachin Waze by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house on February 25.

Waze is also being probed by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in connection with the mysterious death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the vehicle that was found near Ambani's house.

''The probe will be carried out in a proper manner. I am confident of it,'' Nagrale said, adding that those responsible will not be spared.

''At a time when confidence in police is low,I am thankful that the government chose me...Mumbai police is going through a turmoil because of bad instances,'' he said.

But the name of Maharashtra police and Mumbai police force will be improved, he said.

''I am confident that we will be able to restore the lost credibility,'' Nagrale said.

