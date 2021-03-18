Left Menu

Bihar: Nine awarded life term for raping woman, daughter

PTI | Gaya | Updated: 18-03-2021 00:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 00:30 IST
Bihar: Nine awarded life term for raping woman, daughter

A court in Bihar's Gaya district on Wednesday sentenced nine men to life imprisonment for raping a woman and her minor daughter in 2018 and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of the convicts.

The court held them guilty for raping the woman and her daughter under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, special public prosecutors Kaiser Sarfuddin and Kamlesh Kumar said.

The nine men were awarded life imprisonment and each of them was told to pay a Rs 15,000 fine, they said.

The incident took place in Sondiha village under the Konch Police Station area when a group of people with arms tied a man to a tree and raped his wife and 15-year-old daughter on June 13, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Night crufew in Sikkim from Wednesday to check COVID-19

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from tonight in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.In addition to the night curfew to be imposed after 10 pm, it has been decid...

U.S. has received requests for COVID vaccines from Mexico and Canada

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the United States has received requests for COVID-19 vaccines from both Mexico and Canada and is considering them carefully.I dont have any update for you on whether they will be grant...

Golf-Red-hot Westwood 'drained' but not ready to rest

Lee Westwood is in the middle of an impressive run that has left him drained but the Englishman, who will seek a maiden major title at next months Masters, said on Wednesday he never contemplated skipping this weeks Honda Classic.Westwood p...

Unlikely allies Russia and US push Afghan enemies to accept interim government

Russia hosts a key summit on Thursday to revive the Afghan peace process, the first in a series of meetings that make unlikely allies of Washington and Moscow as they try to pave the way for an interim government in Kabul and end the bloods...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021