BRIEF-Iran report on downing of Ukraine jet does not answer critical questions - Canadian government

Canada's Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, in a statement responding to Iran's report on the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, says:

* IRAN REPORT MAKES NO ATTEMPT TO ANSWER CRITICAL QUESTIONS ABOUT WHAT TRULY HAPPENED, APPEARS INCOMPLETE, AND HAS NO HARD FACTS OR EVIDENCE

Advertisement

* CANADA WILL SOON DISCLOSE THE RESULTS OF ITS OWN INVESTIGATION INTO IRAN'S DOWNING OF UKRAINE JET

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)