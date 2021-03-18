BRIEF-Iran report on downing of Ukraine jet does not answer critical questions - Canadian government

BRIEF-Iran report on downing of Ukraine jet does not answer critical questions - Canadian governmentReuters | Updated: 18-03-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 01:08 IST
Canada's Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, in a statement responding to Iran's report on the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, says:
* IRAN REPORT MAKES NO ATTEMPT TO ANSWER CRITICAL QUESTIONS ABOUT WHAT TRULY HAPPENED, APPEARS INCOMPLETE, AND HAS NO HARD FACTS OR EVIDENCE
* CANADA WILL SOON DISCLOSE THE RESULTS OF ITS OWN INVESTIGATION INTO IRAN'S DOWNING OF UKRAINE JET
