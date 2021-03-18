Left Menu

Death of 2 persons in Kolkata not due to water contamination: minister

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2021 01:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 01:52 IST
Death of 2 persons in Kolkata not due to water contamination: minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Denying the allegations that two persons died in the city's Bhawanipore area due to consumption of contaminated water supplied by the civic body, a West Bengal minister on Wednesday said test results of water samples collected from the area were fine.

''People can fall sick after consuming contaminated water but death is not possible. The deaths are not due to water contamination,'' said Firhad Hakim, who is also chairman of the board of administrators of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The KMC has conducted tests of water samples collected from the Bhawanipore area in ward number 73.

''The test results show that there is no contamination, and water is fine for drinking,'' a senior official of the KMC said.

At least two persons, including a five-year-old girl, died after allegedly consuming contaminated water supplied by the KMC in the area.

There are several others in the locality, who have fallen sick after allegedly consuming the piped water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Eni and Shell face Italian court ruling in Nigerian corruption case

Enact law on lines of Australia to make Facebook, Google pay for news: Demand in RS

IBM opens Singapore's first 5G Industry 4.0 studio with Samsung, M1

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen April 30

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Icardi, Mbappe strike as PSG beat Lille to reach French Cup quarters

Paris St Germain forwards Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe fired them to a 3-0 win over Lille on Wednesday to reach the French Cup quarter-finals.Argentine Icardi put the holders in front by bundling the ball into the net in the ninth minute ...

Dutch PM Rutte leads parliamentary election in exit polls

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was on track to win a fourth term in office on Wednesday, with his conservative party leading exit polls in elections dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.Ruttes VVD party was projected to take 36 out 150 se...

Ohio sues Biden administration over tax mandate in coronavirus aid

Ohios top lawyer on Wednesday sued the Biden administration over its 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, saying a last-minute change in the legislation unlawfully blocks state lawmakers from managing their budgets as they see fit.Ohio ...

Tanzania's vice president announces death of President Magufuli on state TV

Tanzanias President John Magufuli, one of Africas most prominent coronavirus sceptics, has died aged 61, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday after a more than two-week absence from public life that led to speculation about ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021