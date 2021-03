BRIEF-China Plans To Ask U.S. To Roll Back Trump Policies In Alaska Meeting - WSJ

* CHINA PLANS TO ASK U.S. TO ROLL BACK TRUMP POLICIES IN ALASKA MEETING - WSJ

* CHINESE OFFICIALS PLAN TO PROPOSE RE-ESTABLISHING REGULAR HIGH-LEVEL MEETINGS BETWEEN CHINA AND U.S.- WSJ * CHINESE OFFICIALS ALSO PLAN TO PROPOSE SCHEDULING VIRTUAL SUMMIT BETWEEN XI JINPING & BIDEN IN APRIL DURING GLOBAL CONFERENCE ON CLIMATE CHANGE- WSJ

* CHINA ALSO PLANS TO PROPOSE THAT BOTH COUNTRIES CREATE A "VACCINE PASSPORT" TO VERIFY PROOF OF IMMUNIZATION - WSJ Source text : https://on.wsj.com/3bWek99

