N.Korea says U.S. attempted to initiate contact in 'cheap trick' -KCNA

N.Korea says U.S. attempted to initiate contact in 'cheap trick' -KCNAReuters | Seoul | Updated: 18-03-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 18-03-2021 02:55 IST
North Korea said on Thursday that the United States had tried to initiate contact via multiple emails and telephone messages, calling the effort a "cheap trick" for wasting time, state media KCNA reported.
